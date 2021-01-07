Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Up 8.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) shares shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.86. 317,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 191,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCE)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

