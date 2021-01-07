Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

