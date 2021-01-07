Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

