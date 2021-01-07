Investec Downgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.