Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,342 call options.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

