Investors Purchase High Volume of Entercom Communications Call Options (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 979 call options.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

