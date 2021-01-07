Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,554 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 166.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.