Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.22. 3,501,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,082,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,378,762. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

