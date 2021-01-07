InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading 9.5% Higher

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. 3,094,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,573,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

