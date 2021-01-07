iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.95

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 1467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

