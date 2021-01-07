iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.69. 71,453 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.