iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.86. 33,265 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 161.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 3,335.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter.

