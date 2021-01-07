iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.00. 97,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

