iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Decreased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $227.71. 6,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $226.41.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

