iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.70

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 9202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

