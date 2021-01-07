iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.20

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 81034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 297,093 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.