iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period.

IJT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $121.57. 10,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $121.11.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

