iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.81

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.81 and last traded at $157.73, with a volume of 1616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 349,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,539,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,319,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

