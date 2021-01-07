ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

