J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $147.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

