J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 6,349,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,766,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

