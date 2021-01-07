J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.65

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 25479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.