Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $97.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

