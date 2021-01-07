James Calvin O’rourke Sells 10,296 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36.

The Toro stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

