Jane Tufnell Purchases 3,784 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,784 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,919.20 ($6,426.97).

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.39. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.18 million and a PE ratio of -79.69.

