JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.52.

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

