Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €120.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €8.80 ($10.35) on Thursday, hitting €150.60 ($177.18). 84,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

