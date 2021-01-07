Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.