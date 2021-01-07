Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE PPG opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

