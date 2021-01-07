Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Woodstock Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 100,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

