Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.