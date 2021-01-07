Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.