Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:MOGU opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

