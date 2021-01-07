Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.34.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

