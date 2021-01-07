Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

