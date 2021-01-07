Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) stock opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$664.22 million and a PE ratio of 32.64. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

