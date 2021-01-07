Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$31.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$55.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

