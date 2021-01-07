Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

BLMN stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.