Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

