Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,947 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

