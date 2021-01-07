JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Raised to $39.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.22.

NYSE JKS opened at $68.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

