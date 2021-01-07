JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JMP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

JMP opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $31,521.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $974,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock worth $129,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

