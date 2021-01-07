JMP Securities Begins Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $113.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.