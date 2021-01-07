JMP Securities Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $135.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.53.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

