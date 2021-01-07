JMP Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $307.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $271.00 to $307.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.65.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $312.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.