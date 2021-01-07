JMP Securities Raises TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $78.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $62.60 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

