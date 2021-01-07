Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.37. 7,735,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333,413. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $422.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

