Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.38

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

