Joint Ventures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,539.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $34,893.45 and approximately $3,539.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

