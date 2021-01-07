JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €39.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

